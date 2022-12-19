WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After finishing up a nursing shift, Berra Sen, of Holly Springs, stopped at Walmart to do some Christmas shopping, bought a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It will be a nice Christmas for sure with my children and grandchildren,” Sen said. “They are my world.”

Sen, a 60-year-old pediatric nurse, bought her winning $20 Mega 7’s ticket Friday morning from the Walmart Supercenter on GB Alford Highway in Holly Springs.

“When I scratched it, I couldn’t believe it because my birthday is on the 19th, and it matched 19 on the ticket,” she said. “I’m still in shock.”

Sen arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,016.

She said she would use her winnings to pay some bills, put some in savings and have a nice Christmas with her family.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.