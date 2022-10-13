CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Claude Walkup, of Charlotte, said he would like to treat himself to a new Cadillac after winning $200,000 on a scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve always loved Cadillacs,” Walkup said. “Now I can get myself a new one.”

Walkup, 62, bought his winning ticket from Murphy USA on Ashley Road in Charlotte on Sunday.

“I’m still having problems processing it,” Walkup said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me before.”

Walkup said he went home to catch the last part of the Panthers game and then scratch his ticket.

“I’m still in awe,” he said. “It’s taking a while to sink in.”

Walkup stopped by lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.

