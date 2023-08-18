CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A judge lowered Madalina Cojocari’s stepfather’s bond to $25,000 in court Thursday.

If he makes that bond, he must stay under electronic monitoring and have a curfew.

“My children were caught up/by child traffickers,” Rodica Cojocari, Madalina’s grandmother, told Queen City News outside the courthouse. “My granddaughter is alive. She was sold along with Diana for $5 million.”

Cornelius Police say they’re considering all aspects of the investigation and continue to take any leads to find Madalina.

It’s been months since the Cornelius girl went missing. Throughout the morning and afternoon, her parents, Christopher Paltimer and Diana Cojocari, faced a judge to answer why they didn’t report the little girl’s disappearance.

The grand jury indicted the two for that reason in January 2023.

Madalina had been missing since November, but her mother didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

The Cornelius Police Department released surveillance video from her school bus on Nov. 21. This is the last time officials had independent confirmation of when she was last seen.