RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the countdown is underway to the North Carolina State Fair, inspectors were out in full force testing out the rides on Tuesday.

“As we go through we’re looking for any missing bolts, pens, bare fasteners, whether it be snap rings or keys, cotter keys,” said Yurie Dixon, a North Carolina Department of Labor Inspector.

Tuesday he and other employees checked each ride carefully from the seats to the ride’s interior.

Rides get inspected and ready for the 2022 NC State Fair season, opening on Thursday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Rides get inspected and ready for the 2022 NC State Fair season, opening on Thursday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Rides get inspected and ready for the 2022 NC State Fair season, opening on Thursday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Rides get inspected and ready for the 2022 NC State Fair season, opening on Thursday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

“We go around and check any type of safety cable, make sure that the tubs are secure, that the seats are secure, make sure that there’s no broken fiberglass that’s gonna pinch anybody,” said Dixon.

The Department of Labor says North Carolina’s Amusement Device Laws are among the strictest in the country.

They have to meet 100% of the manufacturer’s specifications before a ride can operate.

Once they do, they’ll receive a sticker.

Dixon says the inspections are crucial.

“There’s a lot of critical points, a lot of structural points on the ride where if a bolt is missing or if it’s not secured…it could cause an incident,” said Dixon.

Aerial photo shows the NC State Fairgrounds two days ahead of opening day 2022. (David Hattman/CBS 17)

The Department of Labor says that even if a ride is certified, ride operators are required to do one operational check per day to make sure it continues to stay safe.