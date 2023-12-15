RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood officially entered a guilty plea Friday morning for using a public vehicle for personal use.

A grand jury indicted Wood in November for two misdemeanors of using a state vehicle for personal use.

The indictment states that between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, and between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, Wood “did use an assigned state-owned motor vehicle belonging to the State of North Carolina for private purposes, including but not limited to, traveling back and forth to regularly scheduled hair appointments and dental appointments out of town, traveling to shopping centers and spa locations where she was not engaged in business in her official capacity.”

“One of the things that was particularly telling to us are these logs that the state auditor was maintaining that were fraudulent,” Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said. “[There was] some idea that she believed that she could do this or use this property in this way.”

Wood was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and a suspended sentence of 45 days in custody with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, meaning if she violates her probation she could face jail time.

Wood’s attorney says she accepts full responsibility.

“I don’t know that she violated the public trust, she certainly made a mistake, and she plead guilty to that,” her attorney, Robert Smith Jr., said.

In March, Wood pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that also involved her state-owned car. Freeman then requested an investigation into the car’s use.

“Especially for the State Auditor… I think that was one of the things really striking in this case, here is someone who, by all accounts for 15 years held people across the state accountable for misuse of state property, who at least over the last few years was misusing it herself,” Freeman said.

Friday is Wood’s final day as State Auditor. She announced her resignation on Nov. 9 following the indictments.

“This is obviously a sad day for Beth Wood. It is an abrupt end to a great career as North Carolina State Auditor,” Smith Jr. said.

Jessica Holmes has been appointed as the next State Auditor. She will at least finish out the rest of Wood’s term.