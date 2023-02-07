MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Gary Shelton II, of Mount Airy, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $132,313 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Shelton, a 53-year-old educator, bought his winning lucky Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 28 drawing from Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street in Mount Airy.

“It still doesn’t seem real,” he said. “It seems like the stars are aligning for us this year.”

Shelton arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $94,273.

“I can’t even put into words what this means,” Shelton said. “It’s just a blessing.”

Shelton said he has always liked bluegrass music, so he used some of his winnings to buy a Martin guitar.

He said he will buy his wife and daughter whatever they want as well and put the rest in savings.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.