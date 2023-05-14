CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five highly customized racing wheelchairs for those with special needs around Charlotte have been recoSpecial needs wheelchairs in stolen trailer recovered after the trailer they were housed in was stolen last month.

Kevin Young, the organizer for Speed for Need, told Queen City News the customized racing wheels were found in the back of an abandoned house off East Independence and that the five wheelchairs seemed to be intact.

The trailer was stolen on April 20th around 2 a.m. by two unknown individuals. The heft took place right before a racing event, forcing four sarcoma survivors to have to sit out the event, Young said.

As for the actual trailer’s whereabouts, law enforcement is still searching for it, and the suspects.