ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parents in Wake County were on edge on Monday, after police say 23-year-old Connor Terrell threatened to “shoot up” a school.

“There’s a sense of frustration, because there are a lot of things as parents that we cannot control,” Stephanie Rodriguez, an area mom, said. “The way our country is, in the climate that it is right now, you’re never safe.”

In the video, police said Terrell threatened Zebulon High School. There is no Zebulon High School, but police said they’d keep an increased presence at several local schools this week.

Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution. Parents we spoke with said the quick response from police relieved them.

“It made me feel a lot more confident know that even if I can’t protect my children, there are good people out there willing to do that,” Rodriguez said.

With social media in all of our lives, parents said it’s important to pay attention to what you see and hear on different apps.

“Times are changing, we have to learn to adapt with that change and speak up and say something,” Rodriguez said.

CBS 17 checked to see when Terrell was expected in court but could not find a date. At press time, he was being held in the Orange County Jail.