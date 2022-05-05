FAIRMONT, N.C. (WGHP) – A building components company with a facility in Alleghany County is planning to add a factory that would bring more than 100 jobs to Robeson County.

Atlantic Building Components, which employs 87 at a truss manufacturing facility in Sparta, is planning a $6 million expansion in Fairmont. The North Carolina Department of Commerce has scheduled an announcement for 2 p.m. today.

A roof truss is put in place on a house during construction. (AP PHOTO)

The NCDOC’s Economic Investment Committee this morning approved about $1.682 million in a Job Development Investment Grant to outbid Florence, S.C., and Georgetown, S.C.

Atlantic also has facilities in Easley, S.C., and Moncks Corner, S.C., and the EIC was told in its conference call that the company is planning its expansion to account for supply shortages in the large-scale home construction business that the company serves on a national basis.

The plant in Fairmont would have two facilities to manufacture roof trusses and one for floor trusses. This includes both shops and storage facilities.

The 105 new jobs would pay an average minimum wage of $48,706. The NC DOC says the average wage in Robeson County is $37,640.

In addition to the state’s $1,681,500 JDIG, the town of Fairmont and Robeson County government would contribute approximately $190,000 in incentives.

The NC DOC predicts that by 2034 this expansion would add approximately $221 million to the state’s gross domestic product and about $3.8 million in state revenue.