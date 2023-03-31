TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WNCN/WKRN) — The son of a Wayne County pastor was one of nine people killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky, officials say.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said Thursday that the crash took place Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.

The two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky. The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash happened about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Campbell.

Caleb Gore, who was killed in the crash, is the son of Tim Gore, a pastor at Fremont Missionary Baptist Church, according to Dr. Keith Hudson of the Neuse Baptist Association in Wayne County.

