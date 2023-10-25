WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Sen. Ted Budd said on the Senate floor Wednesday that some of the hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas are from North Carolina.

“One aspect of the October 7th attack that continues to this day is the plight of the more than 200 innocent people currently being held hostage in Gaza, including several Americans — including some from my own state of North Carolina,” Budd said

Budd went on the say that he “met with some of these families here in Washington. They told me stories about their loved ones and gave me their photos. These families, their fear and their heartache is something that no American should ever have to face.”

When asked for more information, Budd’s team said that they would not be releasing more information at this time.

“Out of respect for the families who have reached out for help, we aren’t sharing any specific information Senator Budd is working to bring each and every American hostage back home,” Budd’s team said in a statement. “He will continue to support all constituents who need assistance following the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7th.

