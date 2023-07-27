MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small plane crash-landed in the area of South Olivers Crossroads in Maiden, authorities confirmed with Queen City News.

The crash landing occurred at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 27, near Laney’s Airport, and involved a Cessna 152 aircraft that’s based out of Lake Norman Airpark in Mooresville.

Two men were on board the small plane and were seen ‘walking around the aircraft but have injuries,’ the owner and manager of Laney’s Airport in Maiden told QCN.

A neighbor told Queen City News she heard the plane crash into the trees and observed two men crawl out of the plane before she called 911.

The pilot and a passenger, who were observed with cuts and scratches, were transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville for their injuries, Owner Charles Laney said.

The plane was trying to land at Laney’s Airport and overshot the runway before it hit the trees, and crashed into the backyard of a home, authorities explained.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol secured the scene. The FAA is investigating.