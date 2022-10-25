Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia.

It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep.

It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina.

USGS is reporting that about 70 people say they felt something.

Any earthquake under a magnitude of 2.5 can’t be felt by people but can be recorded by a seismograph. This earthquake was right on the edge of that measurement, so some people near the epicenter may have felt something early Tuesday morning.