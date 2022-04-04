KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) — A shooting at a Special Olympics spring carnival in North Carolina has prompted authorities to cancel the last day of the event.

Police in Knightdale say gunfire broke out about 9 p.m. Saturday after a large fight erupted among people near a crowded concession stand.

As police worked to break up the fight and disperse the crowd, several shots were fired in a nearby parking lot, sending people scrambling for cover or running to their cars.

Investigators say at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire, and that a 16-year-old boy was grazed by one of the bullets.

Sunday was to be the final day of the carnival, but officials said they decided to cancel the festivities out of an abundance of caution.