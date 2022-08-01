RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifter who ran from Crabtree Valley Mall had to be rescued by crews after he ended up in a nearby creek Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

The incident began when two suspects robbed a mall Champs store and then robbed at least two mall kiosks, Raleigh police said.

Once confronted, the shoplifting suspects ran from mall security and one went into the creek as part of his getaway, police said.

The suspect encountered “strong currents” in the creek, a Raleigh police officer said.

Soon, officials initiated a water rescue and called Raleigh fire crews to the scene.

The suspect was rescued from the creek on the Crabtree Valley Avenue side. Video from the scene showed him awake on a stretcher being treated by EMS crews.

The suspects are facing either felony larceny or strong arm robbery charges, according to police. The other suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Raleigh police said at least four units responded to the incident.