Shooting leaves 13-year-old, other teen injured, 14-year-old dead in NC; suspect facing murder charge

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead and two others injured on Wednesday night.

Officials said they responded to the 500 block of Mitchell Street around 8:45 p.m., where they found three males had been shot. One victim passed away due to his injuries and the other two were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

An arrest has been in the shooting, Malik Dyshaun Byrant, 24, of Kinston was charged with an open count of murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held at the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

Lenoir County officials said, “We are unable to release the name of the 14-year-old male victim, who died at the scene, as well as the two other male victims, age 13, and age 17 that are currently being held at Vidant Medical Center under critical condition.”

KPD asks if anyone has any further information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.