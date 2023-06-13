SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A neighbor heard and saw lightning strike a youth ministry building this weekend before the structure broke out in flames on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the Power Cross Ministries’ administration building on North Ellis Street began catching fire around 4:30 p.m.

“When I first pulled up and seen all the fire trucks and just watching the building burn, it was borderline devastating at first,” said Cory Knight, the ministry’s director of operations.

About 60 firefighters battled the fire.

“Just imagine the loudest thunder you’ve ever heard,” said neighbor Graham Corriher who witnessed the lightning strike.

According to emergency officials, most of the fire was contained in the attic, but they believe the building is a total loss.

The Salisbury Fire Marshal, Terry Smith, said that this fire was hard to control because the building was built in 1935 with more susceptibility to fire spreading.

“Lightning, it can be very dangerous, and we’re very fortunate it doesn’t happen more than it does,” said Smith. “But we do have instances of it happening around town.”

Smith said he is considering leaving a fire crew at home overnight to keep an eye on things and monitor hot spots.

“You felt it more than you heard it,” said Corriher. “It just shook your whole body.”

In a Facebook post, the organization said they are still planning to meet on Monday.

“A little fire won’t stop us from serving you guys,” they wrote. “Tonight is hard, but the morning is coming.”

Lightning is also suspected of causing a house fire earlier Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Steele Creek. Charlotte Fire Fighters said a home on Steele Meadow Road caught on fire, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.