GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — When Dawn Collis, of Gastonia, started scratching a lottery ticket, she reached her lucky number, scratched it off and uncovered a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was the number 23,” Collis said. “That’s our lucky number. We were married on July 23.”

Collis said her daughter and son-in-law came into town to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, so her husband bought scratch-offs for her family.

“We like to all scratch together for entertainment,” she said.

Her winning $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket came from S&D Food Mart on East Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia. Collis won the first $1 million top prize in the new game.

“I had always envisioned winning big,” Collis said. “It was still a little bit of shock and disbelief.”

When Collis arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,503.

“It still feels a little bit surreal,” she said.

Collis said she planned to save most of the money but might use some to take a trip.

