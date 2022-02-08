Sherwin-Williams to add 183 jobs in Iredell County

In this Oct. 20, 2010, file photo, cans of paint are seen at a Sherwin Williams store in Brunswick, Maine. Sherwin-Williams is one of a number of companies that have warned higher costs are hurting profits. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Sherwin-Williams Company, which has a distribution facility on Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro, is going to expand its manufacturing footprint in Iredell County.

Sherwin-Williams is expanding its production and distribution in North Carolina. The company has a facilty in Greensboro. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)

The NC Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee on Tuesday approved incentives of $3.631 million to encourage the company to spend $324 million and add 183 jobs in Statesville by 2026.

The Statesville and Iredell County governments tacked on a combined $17.5 million in tax cuts, and North Carolina beat out a $2.8 million offer by Kentucky.

Sherwin-Williams has both manufacturing/distribution and retail footprints in North Carolina, with free-standing stores and distribution to retail outlets such as Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware. SWSC already employs 578 in the state, including about 36 in Greensboro.

The EIC reported that the new positions will pay an average minimum wage of $58,359, which commerce officials said is on par with the average wage in Iredell County.

The expansion is expected to increase the state’s gross domestic product by $1.1 billion during the next 12 years and contribute about $32.4 million over that same time.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson, File)

The JDIG grant will help the company add more than 36,000 square feet to a facility that is already 200,000 square feet, expanding manufacturing by millions of gallons each year, and to build an 800,000-square-foot distribution center, a release from the governor’s office said.

“Companies already doing business here understand our strengths best, and we’re glad Sherwin-Williams will continue to call our state home,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release.

“The planned investment at our Statesville facility supports meeting the expanding needs of our customers in the region,” John G. Morikis, Sherwin-Williams chair, president, and CEO, said in the release.