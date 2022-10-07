DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for a suspect.

The shooting took place at approximately 8:53 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block area of Pennock Road.

Deputies in Durham respond to a shooting at Pennock Road. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

The two victims were transported to a local hospital and authorities said they are in stable condition.

K-9 officers and deputies could be seen canvassing the area searching for a suspect right after the shooting occurred.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but they told CBS 17 the shooting did not appear to be random.

Members of the DCSO’s Criminal Investigations Unit were also on the scene collecting evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released any information on a suspect.

People who live in the neighborhood told CBS 17 this is a quiet area, and they are shaken up by what happened.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never experienced anything like that,” said Cristal Deharo, who lives in the neighborhood.

Some neighbors said they would like to see more patrols in the area.

“I don’t want to see things happen in my neighborhood,” said Calvin Starnes who lives in the neighborhood. “I would like more patrolling if it’s possible for that. I believe that would help deter this sort of thing.”

Other people on the street said they are going to do what they can to keep their families safe.

“I guess just keep the doors locked and you know make sure we are aware of what’s going on in the neighborhood,” Deharo said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, DCSO at 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.