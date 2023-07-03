(WGHP) — Sheetz is celebrating the Fourth of July in a truly revolutionary way.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on July 4, Sheetz will be dropping the price of E85 (flex fuel), Ethanl Free (E0) fuel, Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades to $1.776, which, if you haven’t brushed up on your history in a bit, is a reference to the year that the Declaration of Independence was signed. The promotion does not apply to diesel fuel.

And don’t worry. Sheetz is rolling out the deal to all 675+ Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The discount is only available on Independence Day itself, so you’ll need to go on Tuesday if you want to take advantage of this promotion.

“Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, in a news release. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”