Shark counters: Scientists want to know how great whites hook up off the Carolinas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – This is one of those oceanic voyages where you wonder if they are “going to need a bigger boat.”

That iconic line from the movie “Jaws” comes to mind because a group of researchers is returning to the Atlantic Ocean this week to attach tags to great white sharks in an effort to find out when and where they mate off the coasts of North and South Carolina.

The project, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is called OCEARCH, a consortium of some 30 research institutes that collect data about the white shark and its presence and habits in the Western North Atlantic.

A tagged white shark (OCEARCH)

The tracking process already accumulated sufficient data to promote this frightening fact: The waters off the Southeast United States coastline is a key hook-up spot for white sharks. Just how they hook up is a missing piece in this ichthyological puzzle.

Chief Scientist Bob Huete (OCEARCH)

OCEARCH’s Expedition Carolinas will focus on just that, a release from the organization said, seeking to add at least 17 more such sharks to the 83 these groups already are tracking.

“A last critical piece of the puzzle–when and where these sharks are mating–is within our grasp,” OCEARCH Chief Scientist Bob Hueter said in the release. “All of our science points to the area off the Carolinas in late winter as the place where the adult females and males come together to mate, so that’s where we’re heading.

“With good weather and good luck, we will discover the remaining piece of the puzzle.”

Ocearch’s boat for tagging sharks off the Carolina coast. (OCEARCH)

OCEARCH says this study is “the most comprehensive study of white sharks in the world.” Researchers cite the health assessments and microbiological studies and migration habits as keys to this. They want to get more blood samples to increase their flow of data.

They say they’ve studied 83 sharks in the region in the past nine years. The goal has been 100 sharks to be tagged. You can even see the sharks tagged and monitor their travels.

A map that depicts some of the sharks OCEARCH has tagged and where they have migrated (OCEARCH)

Expedition Carolinas will leave this Friday from Charleston and continue until March 24 in Savannah, Georgia. Some of their work will be broadcast in real time on social media @OCEARCH.

Later scientists will venture to Newfoundland, the United Kingdom, Ireland and even into the Mediterranean Sea.

OCEARCH founder Chris Fischer (OCEARCH)

“Our scientists now only require mature animals out of the Southeast United States during the months of March and April,” OCEARCH Founder and Expedition Leader Chris Fischer said in the release. “This is to solidify and nail down exactly where and when white sharks are mating. If we’re able to do so it will be the first time in history that a white shark mating site will be identified.”

The scientists have 24 specific research topics listed on their full brief for the expedition. These topics are broken among teams, and some of the individuals assigned are from North Carolina State (M. Stoskopf), North Carolina Aquariums (E. Christiansen) and Coastal Carolina University (D. Abel), along with coast-to-coast U.S. universities, state aquariums, SeaWorld and Canadian institutions

OCEARCH is a nonprofit that since 2007 boasts these numbers on its website: 42 expeditions, 431 tagged animals, 200 scientists, 1 big boat.