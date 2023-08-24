OAK ISLAND (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Oak Island Police Department said a 9-year-old girl is expected to be okay after a reported shark bite on Wednesday.

The family of the girl says she was swimming in two to three-foot-deep water when she noticed fish jumping out of the water.

Moments later, the child was bit on the front shoulder by what is believed to be a small shark.

She was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

Officials said patrols and observations for the surf area were increased following the incident.