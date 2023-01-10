FRANKLIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Cynthia Brown, of Franklin, won a $100,000 lottery prize after buying a $25 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I couldn’t even write my name on the ticket. I was shaking so much,” she said.

Brown, 61, bought her winning Extreme Cash ticket from Dowdle Mountain Pit Stop on Dowdle Mountain Road in Franklin.

Brown said she lives in a small town and word of her big win traveled fast.

“The whole town knew by the next morning,” she said.

Brown arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,257.