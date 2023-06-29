CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — During a multi-agency press conference today, officials said North Carolina is seeing a rise in financially motivated sextortion cases.

They say the state saw a 600% increase in the crime between 2021 and 2022.

So far this year, there have been 123 reported victims in the state, with most of them being teenage boys.

“So I think of parent involvement as a three-pronged approach,” says Lt. John Ivie of CMPD’s Special Victims Unit. “There’s the technological side, where you set parental controls or use monitoring software on each of your children’s devices. There’s frank and difficult conversations you have with your children about what is appropriate to do and share online. And, finally, there’s searches you need to do of your children’s devices.”

Department leaders say parents should also remind their kids never to chat online with someone they don’t know.