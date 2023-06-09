(WGHP) — Several Triad counties are under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The following counties are currently under Code Orange:

Wake

Randolph

Davidson

Davie

Alamance

Guilford

Forsyth

Caswell

Rockingham

Stokes

Johnston

Franklin

Nash

Warren

Halifax

Edgecombe

Wilson

Martin

Northampton

Bertie

Hertford

Gates

Chowan

Perquimans

Pasquotank

Camden

Currituck

According to the NCDEQ, Code Orange on the Air Quality Index represents unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. Older adults, younger children and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Additionally, Mecklenburg and Union counties will be under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for smog-forming ozone Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rest of North Carolina is in the Code Yellow range for fine particles. Code Yellow is not considered an Air Quality Action Day. People who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may still consider shortening their time being active outside if they experience any symptoms. Healthy adults can go about their day as normal.

It should be noted that the open burning of yard waste and other vegetative matter is illegal on Air Quality Action Days Code Orange and above.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online. DEQ’s website has a list of resources for keeping safe around wildfire smoke.