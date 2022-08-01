In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Unfortunately, the Charlotte area did not have any billion-dollar Mega Millions winners this weekend, but it did have several locals who won a nice chunk of change.

Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.

One of those winners bought their ticket at Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Ballantyne; the other bought theirs at Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. The North Carolina Education Lottery says a $20,000 Megaplier ticket was also sold in Statesville at the Quality Mart on Old Mountain Road.

Nurten Ertas, the assistant manager at Adam’s Mart, says that a customer purchases a Mega Millions ticket every Friday. She wasn’t surprised that one of her customers won some money, but she was shocked to hear that someone had won one million dollars.

“I was shocked because I wasn’t expecting, I guess. So many people play, but I wasn’t thinking somebody’s going to win in our store,” she said.

It’s not the first time Adam’s Mart has sold a lucky ticket. In 2021, they sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000. Still, Friday’s prize blew that one out of the water.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve been here the last couple weeks. Literally, everybody that’s came in here has bought a lottery ticket,” said Adam’s Mart customer Daniel Carter.

With the drawing now over, Adam’s Mart was busy on Saturday with customers coming in to check their tickets.

“I’d disappear for a couple of days, figure out how to get myself situated financially, have it all tied up in investments. That way, if anyone ever asks me for money, I can’t really give it to them,” said Nicolai Busk.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Busk’s lucky day, but he won some cash at Adam’s Mart.

“Some dude bought like, three tickets in front of me. Just like one of the scratch-offs. So, I thought I might as well buy one after him since the odds are maybe in my favor. I ended up winning 50 dollars off a five-dollar ticket,” he said.

According to the NCEL, retailers in the state only get a bonus when a jackpot is sold in the Powerball or Mega Millions games. If a business were to sell a jackpot ticket, it would receive a 50,000-dollar incentive. Retailers who sell scratch-off tickets worth at least one million dollars get a 10,000-dollar incentive. That said, any business that sells lottery tickets gets to keep seven percent of the ticket price.

Anyone who won a prize in Friday’s drawing has 180 days to claim it.