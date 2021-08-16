Several injured after benches collapse at NC sports arena, officials say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people were injured Sunday evening when benches collapsed during an event in eastern Wake County, according to officials.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. at 6400 Knightdale Eagle Rock Road, which is just east of Interstate 87 near Rolesville Road.

Up to seven people were injured when wooden benches people were sitting on while watching a rodeo collapsed, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Curry said those involved were mostly women and children, who suffered minor injuries. Curry said the collapse happened on benches — not bleachers.

Gooch Sports Arena is listed as being at 6400 Knightdale Eagle Rock Road.

Curry said a Wake County deputy was working security for the event when the incident happened and called in the collapse. The area is about midway between Wendell and Knightdale.

No other information was available.