Settlement reached over 2020 protest in NC after police surrounded, gassed demonstrators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Civil rights groups in North Carolina have reached a settlement with the city of Charlotte and its police department in a lawsuit filed last year after officers surrounded and gassed demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd.

According to a news release issued Friday by the ACLU of North Carolina, the terms of the agreement include extensive revisions to police directives, including a ban on the use of CS tear gas during protests.

Police will also be banned from using chemical weapons to “kettle” or trap protesters under the agreement, which also says crowd dispersal orders must be communicated clearly and repeatedly in English and Spanish.