INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In a video posted for everyone to see, students are seen walking through the halls of Sun Valley High School, trashing the place and taking pride in it.

“It’s a pure criminal act,” said Union County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Maye. “A senior prank is something that we’re used to. A senior prank is not this.”

It was more than just toilet paper. There was flour dumped in the hallway, a busted exit sign, and classroom furniture thrown into piles (or, as stated in the video, “demolished classroom.”)

That wasn’t even the worst of it.

“Pouring honey and syrup over electrical panels, very expensive pieces of electronic equipment such as printers, scanners, copiers,” Maye told Queen City News.

Initial estimates are that these teens caused between $20,000-$30,000 in damage over the weekend.

“We’ve seen senior pranks, we’ve toilet paper in the trees and things like that, but we’ve never seen something that’s caused this level of property damage,” Maye said.

Maye believes social media has exacerbated the destructive nature of senior pranks.

“Social media, while it’s got a lot of positive uses, has made this more of a competitive event,” he said.

One part of the video shows four students walking around with another one taking the video. At one point, one person’s face makes it on camera. The sheriff’s office warns these antics will result in arrests.

“Injury to real property, injury to personal property,” Maye listed. “We considered felony breaking and entering; there are some trespassing charges that are applicable.”

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has identified several of the vandals involved. They plan to review the footage to see who else they can identify and who, specifically, caused the property damage.

They’re hoping to charge those involved by the middle of the week.