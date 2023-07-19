(WGHP) — North Carolina is chock full of award-winning restaurants, and, for proof, look no further than the 2023 Wine Spectator awards.

Wine Spectator has released its full list of 3,505 winners of its Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award from across the U.S. and more than 70 countries. That includes 164 restaurants in North Carolina.

The majority, 19, are in Charlotte with 12 in Raleigh and nine in Asheville.

The Piedmont Triad has seven, including three in Greensboro (GIA Drink.Eat.Listen, Print Works Bistro, Green Valley Grill), two in Winston-Salem (Ryan’s Restaurant, Six Hundred ° Live Fire Kitchen) and one each in High Point (Chop House Mendenhall) and Kernersville (Outwest Steakhouse).

North Carolina’s sole winner of the Grand Award was The Angus Barn, located at 9401 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh, one of Wine Spectator’s 93 recipients named in 2023. The state had 20 of Wine Spectator’s 1,411 Best of Award of Excellence winners.

The Angus Barn is headed by owners Van Eure and Steve Thanhauser and general manager Jim McGovern with taste led by chef Walter Royal and wine director Henk Schuitemaker. Wine Spectator says the steakhouse’s food is expensive and wine is moderately priced with strengths in California, Burgundy, Rhône, Bordeaux, Tuscany and Italy.

Wine Spectator says the Award of Excellence is given to restaurants with wine lists that typically offer "at least 90 selections, feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style."

Winners of the Best of Award of Excellence typically offer 350 or more selections with wine lists that "display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation."

Finally, the Grand Award is typically given to restaurants featuring 1,000 or more selections

"Our highest award, given to restaurants that show an uncompromising, passionate devotion to the quality of their wine programs," Wine Spectator says on its website. "These wine lists ... deliver serious breadth of top producers, outstanding depth in mature vintages, a selection of large-format bottles, excellent harmony with the menu, and superior presentation. These restaurants offer the highest level of wine service."

Wine Spectator Editor and Publisher Marvin R. Shanken said in a news release, “In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for—listening to their customers and offering personalized experience. This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,505 restaurants for their dedication to wine and wine-loving diners.”

For more information about the 2023 Wine Spectator awards and winners, visit the Wine Spectator website.