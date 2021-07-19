SEE IT: Tree comes crashing down on North Carolina home as family sits on back porch

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton family was enjoying some time on their screened-in back porch when a tree came crashing down on it on Sunday night.

Video provided by the family to CBS 17 shows them running inside as the wind knocks a tree down onto their home.

Diana and Jason May, who live in the Riverwood Athletic Club neighborhood, sent the video from their backyard camera.

No one was hurt and the couple told CBS 17 that their insurance agent is already working on getting repairs done on their home.

