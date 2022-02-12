See how North Carolina’s minimum wage stacks up after 2022’s increases

(NEXSTAR) – In 2022, just about everything is getting more expensive. But in several states, people are getting paid a bit more, too.

While the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged since 2009 – it’s still $7.25 – more than half of states decided to bump up their minimum wages this year. (Those hikes might not exactly be keeping up with inflation, but that’s another story.)

Some states opt not to set a minimum wage. Others have set their minimum wage at a number that’s lower than the federal minimum. In both cases, the federal minimum applies and businesses in those states must pay workers at least $7.25.

Here’s the new minimum wage in every state as of 2022, according to the Department of Labor:

Indiana7.25
Iowa7.25
Kansas7.25
Kentucky7.25
Louisiana7.25
Mississippi7.25
Montana7.25$9.20 for companies with revenue over $110,000. Federal minimum ($7.25) for others.
New Hampshire7.25
North Carolina7.25
North Dakota7.25
Ohio7.25$9.30 at companies making more than $342,000. $7.25 everywhere else.
Oklahoma7.25
Pennsylvania7.25
South Carolina7.25
Tennessee7.25
Texas7.25
Utah7.25
Virginia7.25$11 at companies with 4 or more employees. Federal minimum ($7.25) everywhere else.
West Virginia7.25$8.75 at companies with 6 or more employees. Federal minimum ($7.25) everywhere else.
Wisconsin7.25
Wyoming7.25
Minnesota8.42$8.42 for companies with revenue under $500,000. $10.33 for companies making more
Nevada8.75$8.75 with health insurance provided, and $9.75 without health insurance
Nebraska9.00
Michigan9.87Workers under 18 can make less
South Dakota9.95
Florida10.00
Hawaii10.10
Alaska10.34
Delaware10.50
Arkansas11.00
Missouri11.15
New Mexico11.50
New Jersey11.90$11.90 for seasonal workers or companies with 6 or fewer people. $13 for everyone else.
Illinois12.00
Rhode Island12.25
Maryland12.50Workers under 18 can make less
Vermont12.55
Colorado12.56
Maine12.75
Oregon12.75
Arizona12.80
Connecticut13.00
New York13.20$13.20, but $15 in Long Island, Westchester and NYC
California14.00$14 for small companies. $15 for companies of 26+ workers.
Massachusetts14.25
Washington14.49
District of Columbia15.20$15.20, but increasing to $16.10 on July 1

Several states also have more minimum wage raises scheduled to take in the coming years. California, Connecticut and Massachusetts all have plans to get to $15/hour by 2023. New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island, Florida and Maryland are also on the path to $15/hour in the next few years.

For workers that rely on tips, the Fair Labor Standards Act requires their wage and tips combine to make at least $7.25 an hour (or higher, based on state law).

