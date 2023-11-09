ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ teenager who they said is known in the area for stealing vehicles.

Deputies are searching for Ethan Bradley Ghent, 19, of Kannapolis. He is described as 4’11” tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Ghent’s last known address is along Excel Drive in Kannapolis, police said.

Ghent is wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, and misdemeanor larceny.

“It is normal for him to take any vehicle, motorcycle, or mode of transportation, especially when he is probably aware we are searching. Please make sure your vehicles are locked,” the sheriff’s office said this week.

On Nov. 1, 2023, a deputy was in the area of U.S. Highway 52 and Gin Road when he noticed a suspicious vehicle pulled onto a service road at the railroad tracks and the driver’s side door was open.

When the deputy pulled behind the vehicle, the driver, who appeared to be wearing a blue hoodie and ski mask, closed the door and drove down Gin Road, officials said. A license plate check revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of East Spencer.

The vehicle pulled into the driveway at 280 George Brown Road, exited the vehicle with a rifle in his hands and ran towards the woods behind the house.

The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses confirmed the driver to be Ethan Ghent, who, with the assistance of other law enforcement, couldn’t be found.

The next morning, on Nov. 2, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond at 730 Gin Road about a vehicle that was stolen from that residence. The victim said that she left the keys in the vehicle overnight and it had been taken.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the victim in this case observed her vehicle being operated in the area of Hutchens Streets. She says she followed her vehicle until it pulled into a driveway on Faith Road.

Deputies arrived and found Zachary Scott Ghent, Ethan’s brother, standing by the stolen vehicle. Zachary was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle but Ethan was not found at the scene.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Old Beatty Ford Road and Martha Jane Road about a stolen 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. The person reporting the stolen vehicle was the owner and said it was stolen earlier that day.

Deputies and officers from the NC Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and found the Dodge pickup truck at the back of Horse Whisperer Lane which runs parallel to Martha Jane Road. Officials say they also found a 1988 GMC Sonoma that was reported stolen on Nov. 6 from Carter Loop Raod.

Ethan Ghent is considered a suspect in all these cases because they were stolen in the same general area all around the same time frame. Officials say he is known to frequent this area.

There are multiple warrants out for his arrest and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say he is known to carry firearms and has resisted officicals in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at 704-216-8700 or 9-1-1. Callers can remain anonymous, deputies said.