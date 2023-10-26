MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A search and rescue is underway Thursday morning after a bear hunter went missing in the Pisgah National Forest.

According to the McDowell County Emergency Management, emergency crews were dispatched at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to the Curtis Creek Campground off Curtis Creek Rd. in Old Fort due to a lost bear hunter.

Crews have been searching a large area of the Pisgah National Forest between Curtis Creek and Mackey’s Creek.

Over 50 emergency personnel, multiple drones, and local hunters have been searching throughout the night.

Officials ask the public to use caution when traveling through the area.