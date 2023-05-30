KINSTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Aurelia Heiple, of Kinston, won a $216,817 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was screaming and jumping,” Heiple said. “I didn’t know I could move like that.”

She bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket in the May 19 drawing from Murphy Express on West Vernon Avenue in Kinston.

When she went back to the store several days later to check her ticket, the clerk told her it was a winner. Heiple said everyone in the store reacted to her big win.

“They were all clapping and congratulating me,” she said.

Jessica Trinidad, a Murphy Express employee, was working when Heiple won.

“We all went nuts,” Trinidad said. “It was crazy.”

Heiple arrived at the lottery headquarters to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $154,482.

She plans to use her winnings to buy a Chevrolet Camaro and do some investing.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.