ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WGHP) — Audrey Woodard, of Rocky Mount, bought a $2 ticket on Friday and won a $25,000 a year for life prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was so excited. I was driving in my car and screaming all the way to work,” Woodard said.

She said she won the prize by playing numbers that are special to her.

“I play my birthday, my son’s birthday and his football jersey number,” she said.

Woodard, a 61-year-old production operator, said she initially planned to retire next year but her big win will allow her to retire early.

“I’m still just trying to soak it all in,” she said.

Woodard bought her winning ticket for Thursday’s drawing from the Circle K on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. She won her prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

“I told my family, and they were ecstatic just like I was,” she said.

She claimed her prize Monday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of her life or a $390,000 lump sum.

She chose the $390,000 lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $277,891.

Woodard said she will give some money to her family, pay off her car and invest some of the winnings.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.