TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at an Edgecombe County school has been arrested and charged with sexual battery involving a student.

On Sept. 8, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the principal of South Edgecombe Middle School in Pinetops of an alleged sexual assault that happened on Sept. 7.

A sheriff’s detective responded to the scene and through investigation learned that the suspect, 68-year-old Stephen Moore Wells, had touched a 14-year-old student, the sheriff’s office said.

Wells (Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

That student was taken to Jo Ann’s Place Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed. During that interview the student said there were two more students she witnessed Wells touch. Those two students were aged 12 and 13, and their parents were notified immediately, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those students were later interviewed and disclosed they had been touched inappropriately by Wells.

On Oct. 5, the sheriff’s detective activated warrants for three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

On that same day, sheriff’s detectives and deputies responded to the accused teacher’s residence in Pinetops and took him into custody.

Wells was charged and placed into the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.