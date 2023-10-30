GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — No children were hurt after a bus and another vehicle crashed on Monday.

According to EMS officials, around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, 14 children and a driver were on a school bus when it crashed in the area of Bunch Road and Oak Ridge Road. Guilford County Schools confirmed that the bus was heading to Northwest Guilford Middle School.

Another vehicle was involved and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the students or the driver on the bus were hurt. Details about what caused the crash have not been made available. Highway patrol is investigating.