CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to officials.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on Randolph Road near Aylesford Road around 8:30 a.m. after a CATS bus driver had a medical emergency and crossed the centerline.

Medic said three people were injured, including a person from the CATS bus who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CFD said the drivers of both buses and one passenger from the CATS bus were those that were injured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told Queen City News that the bus was carrying seven students to Myers Park High School. Officials initially reported that the students were not hurt.

The Charlotte Fire officials said drivers should expect significant delays in the area and find an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.