LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school bus carrying up to 25 students was involved in a crash in Linden on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office and Cumberland County Schools.

At about 8:05 a.m., deputies said they were called to the 2000 block of Slocomb Road in reference to a traffic accident. Linden is about 20 miles northeast of Fayetteville.

The sheriff’s office said it involved School Bus 403, which the school district said was carrying anywhere between 20 to 25 students and was headed to Pine Forest High School at the time of the crash.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

There were no life-threatening injuries and everyone on the bus, including the driver, was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Slocomb Road was shut down because of the accident. It is not clear when it will reopen.

Deputies advised drivers to avoid the area.