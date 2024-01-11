WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The scene where law enforcement and other officials were investigating a situation involving a possible explosive device in a vehicle at a shopping center in Washington was cleared early Thursday morning.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jeremy Hewitt said in a media release just after 1:30 a.m. that, “at this time, local law enforcement has cleared from the Washington Corner Shopping Center. The United States Marine Corps, Cherry Point EOD has concluded operations. This case is still very active and future updates will come when practical.”

Wednesday night, officials were alerted to the Washington Corner shopping center, located at 1318 John Small Avenue in Washington, for a possible bomb threat. Brandon Tester, Beaufort County Communications Director, and Washington Police Chief Stacy Drakeford confirmed with WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that the Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Emergency Management were assisting the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The shopping center houses a Food Lion, Subway, Domino’s and other businesses. Customers were evacuated from the area while law enforcement attended to the situation.

(Raw video from Bryana Koing, WNCT)

The sheriff’s office said in a media release Wednesday night that a deputy observed a man slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot. While checking on the welfare of the man, the investigator saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. Upon making contact with the man, the Investigator located a weapon, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

While conducting a subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located what appeared to be possible explosives inside the vehicle.

Deputies immediately secured the parking lot and requested additional assistance. All local businesses at Washington Corner closed at the recommendation of law enforcement.

The U.S. Marine Corps Cherry Point EOD responded to the scene and began working through the vehicle around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The person in the vehicle, who has not been identified, was taken into custody for questioning.

Just after midnight, officials said they were still on the scene and would remain there until the operation was complete and the vehicle was taken into evidence. The shopping center remained closed until it was deemed safe to reopen.