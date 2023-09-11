CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — With October only a few weeks away, the spooky season is almost here, and that means plenty of places in North Carolina are getting ready to celebrate.

Carowinds will become SCarowinds from Sept. 15 to Oct. 29. Parkgoers will be able to see five haunted mazes, six scare zones and live shows and more.

A new live performance called “Conjure the Night” will debut along with “Halloween Hootenanny” and “Raging Inferno.”

parkgoers can also experience the Procession of Nightmares, which is described as “a cavalcade of hideous, monstrous structures slithers through the park, their riders consumed by a wicked desire to make you their own.”

Harvest FEAR is a new scare zone, and fan favorite Blue Ridge Road Killers will be back with its chainsaw crew.

There will also be family-friendly opportunities for spooky fun such as the Great Pumpkin Fest. It will run from Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select days.

The brand-new parade Tricks and Treats Parade starts at 3:30 p.m. as well.

Activities for kids also include “Peanuts”-themed trick-or-treating in Camp Snoopy and attractions like “Graveyard Games” and “Linus’ Pumpkin Patch.”

