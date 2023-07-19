FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials are now investigating a shootout between an SBI agent and a man during an armed Fayetteville standoff that began Saturday evening and ended the next day.

The incident was first reported by the Fayetteville Police Department around 8 p.m. Saturday at a home at the 349 block of Desmond Drive in the Loch Lomond subdivision, police and the SBI said.

Fayetteville police said the suspect inside the home had fired gunshots at homes in the area on July 4. Police also said they needed to serve “commitment paperwork” on the man.

Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

“Over the course of twelve hours, the male fired at officers multiple times, at which times both armored vehicles were struck,” police said in a news release, adding that the man also hit a small drone with a bat.

A large section of the suspect’s home was also demolished during the standoff.

An incident of gunfire with an SBI agent happened on Sunday morning, according to an SBI news release Tuesday afternoon.

“As SBI agents were getting into position to relieve the Fayetteville Police Department, the individual, Patrick George Pavletic, 61, fired again at responding officers and agents,” the SBI news release said.

An SBI special agent returned fire striking Pavletic.

Pavletic was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been taken into custody by the Fayetteville Police Department.

No police officers or agents were injured.

The SBI agent has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.