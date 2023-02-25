WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will investigate after an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Duplin County.

The Wallace Police Department posted to its Facebook page that the shooting happened at 11 p.m. in the parking lot of 814 N. Norwood St. in Wallace. Police Chief James “Jimmy” Crayton contacted the SBI and requested the investigation, which is protocol, according to the Facebook post.

The Facebook post also read, “We ask for your thoughts and prayers for everyone involved during this difficult time.”