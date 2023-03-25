KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called to be part of an investigation after a man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting during a traffic stop early Saturday.

In a media release, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident began at 1:30 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop in a drug investigation on US 258 North near the Felix Harvey Parkway in Kinston. Spencer Jackson, 31, of Kinston, initially stopped for deputies but then fled the scene in his vehicle, which led to a chase.

Jackson stopped his vehicle in the 1900 block of Hullwood Drive and tried to run away. The sheriff’s office said Jackson entered a building behind a home. He came out with a rifle and pointed it at deputies.

Two deputies then shot Jackson, who died at the scene.

The names of the deputies are not being released while the SBI investigates. Officials said more information will be released at the end of the SBI investigation.