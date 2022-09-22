WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley announced in a press release that deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday for service in the northeast region of the county in regards to a possible suicide situation. Holley and other deputies arrived on the scene along with officers from the Aulander Police Department and the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office.

During the process, Holley said, “a Bertie County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a fatal shooting.” Holley said additional information would be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The Roanoke-Chowan News Herald in Ahoskie reported on its website that the incident involved a woman who had a gun on her outside her home. Holley told the newspaper at the time that deputies made several requests for the woman to drop the gun but she refused. As the woman walked toward the deputies while still holding the gun, a fatal shot was fired by one of the Bertie County Sheriff’s deputies.