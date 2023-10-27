CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second homicide case on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Gerardo Bautista, 33 of Mexico. Deputies say Bautista was in the United States under a work visa.

Around 6:47 a.m., officials said they received a report of a body inside a residence in the 100 block of Leaf Lane. A man was found inside a bedroom with traumatic injuries consistent with an edged weapon.

The sheriff’s office said the residence is in a mobile home park used by seasonal agriculture workers. Officials said the decedent lived at 32 Leaf Lane.

This homicide is not connected to the homicide investigation on Garland Highway.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.