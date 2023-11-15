(WGHP) — Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham announced he would provide 21 ambulances to fortify Israel’s ability to respond to medical emergencies and to replace ambulances that have been destroyed.

Graham previously announced he’d provide 14 ambulances for Magen David Adom to replace the vehicles destroyed on Oct. 7 when more than 1,200 Israelis were killed.

On Tuesday, Graham announced seven armored ambulances to Samaritan Purse’s commitment to MDA.

The North Carolina-based organization is also sending hundreds of trauma supply kits to Israel.

“Innocent families are suffering in Israel and Gaza as a result of the war, and many lives have been lost because they haven’t been able to reach medical care fast enough, especially after the terrorists disabled MDA ambulances stationed in the communities and targeted other ambulances arriving to help,” Graham said. “This is why we are committed to replacing ambulances that Hamas destroyed and sending trauma kits.”

“We’re deeply grateful to Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse,” said Eli Bin, director-general of MDA. “The commitment from Samaritan’s Purse replaces ambulances we lost during the opening attacks of the war and puts additional ambulances in our fleet as part of our goal for adding 600 new ambulances this year.”