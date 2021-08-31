Samaritan’s Purse helping Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Samaritan's Purse helping Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

Samaritan’s Purse helping Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — Samaritan’s Purse disaster response specialists are headed to Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Ida, according to a Samaritan’s Purse news release.

As soon as it was safe to do so, specially trained disaster responders, tractor-trailers stocked with tools and supplies and other support vehicles moved into the hardest-hit areas to begin assessments and bring relief.

Hurricane Ida devastated Louisiana when it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm.

The NC-based organization is now establishing three disaster relief locations in response to the damage.

One team will be based in Houma, Louisiana, and assessments are ongoing in the greater New Orleans area and along the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.  

“Louisiana was pummeled by Hurricane Ida, and thousands of families are in need of both physical assistance and hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are coming alongside these hurting communities to help them start to get back on their feet and remind them of the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Samaritan’s Purse is partnering with local churches to mobilize teams of volunteers.

Volunteers will help homeowners clear debris, mud out flooded homes, remove downed trees and tarp damaged roofs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter