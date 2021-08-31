Samaritan’s Purse helping Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — Samaritan’s Purse disaster response specialists are headed to Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Ida, according to a Samaritan’s Purse news release.

As soon as it was safe to do so, specially trained disaster responders, tractor-trailers stocked with tools and supplies and other support vehicles moved into the hardest-hit areas to begin assessments and bring relief.

Hurricane Ida devastated Louisiana when it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm.

The NC-based organization is now establishing three disaster relief locations in response to the damage.

One team will be based in Houma, Louisiana, and assessments are ongoing in the greater New Orleans area and along the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

“Louisiana was pummeled by Hurricane Ida, and thousands of families are in need of both physical assistance and hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are coming alongside these hurting communities to help them start to get back on their feet and remind them of the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Samaritan’s Purse is partnering with local churches to mobilize teams of volunteers.

Volunteers will help homeowners clear debris, mud out flooded homes, remove downed trees and tarp damaged roofs.